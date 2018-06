A Houston police officer is in the hospital with an arm injury after his patrol car was hit from behind Sunday morning.The incident was reported around 3:00 a.m. near the Gulf Freeway and Fuqua.The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital in stable condition.Investigators told Eyewitness News there was a person in the back seat of the officers' car when it was struck. That person was also transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.