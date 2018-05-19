SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting

Vigil for Santa Fe HS shooting victims (KTRK)

Local organizations are hosting vigils following the tragic shooting at a Santa Fe High school that killed 10 people and injured 10 others.

On Friday morning, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire at the campus, killing mostly students, authorities said.

The shooting comes 4 months after the tragic mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The following vigils will be held in honor of the victims:

  • Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA- Prayer Service Following Santa Fe High School Tragedy
    Masjid Baitus Samee, 1333 Spears Rd. Houston, TX 77067
    Sat., May 19, 2018
    Time: 7:30 p.m.

  • Montgomery County- Students Demand Action Vigil for Santa Fe HS

    Sat., May 19, 2018
    5 p.m.

  • Candlelight Vigil for Santa Fe hosted by Moms of Galveston County Community Events
    Walter Hall Park, 807 Highway 3 N, League City, Texas 77573
    Sun., May 20, 2018
    7-9 p.m.
