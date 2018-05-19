Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA- Prayer Service Following Santa Fe High School Tragedy

Masjid Baitus Samee, 1333 Spears Rd. Houston, TX 77067

Sat., May 19, 2018

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery County- Students Demand Action Vigil for Santa Fe HS



Sat., May 19, 2018

5 p.m.

Candlelight Vigil for Santa Fe hosted by Moms of Galveston County Community Events

Walter Hall Park, 807 Highway 3 N, League City, Texas 77573

Sun., May 20, 2018

7-9 p.m.

Local organizations are hosting vigils following the tragic shooting at a Santa Fe High school that killed 10 people and injured 10 others.On Friday morning, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire at the campus, killing mostly students, authorities said.The shooting comes 4 months after the tragic mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.The following vigils will be held in honor of the victims: