Santa Fe ISD is offering crisis intervention and other services following the deadly Santa Fe HS shooting."Our hearts go out to the parents and family members who lost loved ones," the district said in a release. "We are all feeling the overwhelming grief of this horrific event."The district said mental health support and school nurses will be available throughout the district for students, staff and faculty.A family assistance center is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.Mental health professionals will also be available 24 hours a day through a toll-free crisis hotline number- 1-800-595-0869.All campuses in Santa Fe ISD will be closed on Monday, May 21 and Tuesday, May 22. The district will update students and parents as soon as a plan for returning to school is finalized.The district attached a document entitled "Talking to Children about the Shooting" to help provide parents with ideas on how to talk to their children about their feelings surrounding the incident.