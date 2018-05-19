SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention, mental health services following school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Family assitance center for Santa Fe victims (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Santa Fe ISD is offering crisis intervention and other services following the deadly Santa Fe HS shooting.

"Our hearts go out to the parents and family members who lost loved ones," the district said in a release. "We are all feeling the overwhelming grief of this horrific event."

The district said mental health support and school nurses will be available throughout the district for students, staff and faculty.

A family assistance center is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Mental health professionals will also be available 24 hours a day through a toll-free crisis hotline number- 1-800-595-0869.

All campuses in Santa Fe ISD will be closed on Monday, May 21 and Tuesday, May 22. The district will update students and parents as soon as a plan for returning to school is finalized.

The district attached a document entitled "Talking to Children about the Shooting" to help provide parents with ideas on how to talk to their children about their feelings surrounding the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootinggun violenceSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News