SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports of Santa Fe HS shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports of Santa Fe HS shooting victims (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston Co. Medical Examiner's Office is conducting autopsies on the victims killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Authorities say the bodies of the 10 victims are currently at the morgue.

Families were allegedly told not to come to the morgue until further notice.

Family members confirmed the names of six students and a teacher's aide killed Friday when a student opened fire on his peers at Santa Fe High School.

In all, 10 people were killed and 10 were injured in the shooting that occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.

So far, Santa Fe students Aaron Kyle McLeod, Angelique Ramirez, Chris Stone, Jared Conard Black, Kimberly Jessica Vaughan and Sabika Skeikh are confirmed dead, along with art room teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale, according to their families.

RELATED: Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootinggun safetygun violenceSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News