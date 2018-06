EMBED >More News Videos As day turned to night, 10 families in Santa Fe learned their loved ones would not be coming home.

After Friday's deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School, students and staff are now able to pick up their vehicles from campus Saturday afternoon.School officials will transport students and staff to the campus between 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.Officials also reported that Santa Fe High School will be closed on Monday, May 21 and Tuesday May 22.