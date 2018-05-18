FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese noodle house Phanh Ky debuts new shop in Katy's Asian Town

Photo: Edward W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite C11 in Katy's new Asian Town development, the fresh addition is called Phanh Ky.

Phanh Ky made a name for itself on Bellaire Boulevard with its hu tieu, a pork-based Vietnamese noodle soup. The second, larger location in Asian Town debuted May 2.

The new restaurant serves eight varieties of hu tieu, featuring wet or dry and thick or thin noodles. There's also appetizers, like Chinese fried bread sticks and beef meatballs, and Vietnamese beverages, including iced coffee or tea and basil seed, soybean and mango drinks.

Phanh Ky has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Edward W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said, "So happy to see them here in Katy. Food here is just as delicious as on Bellaire."

And Qu Phng G. added, "I would recommend the dried noodles, this way you can try both the special sauce in the noodle and the soup as well. If you love to try Vietnamese authentic food, this restaurant is highly recommended for you."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Phanh Ky is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Houston's hot pizzeria makes Food Network list of best in the U.S.
Bush-beloved barbecue joint plots epic return to Rice Military
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
It's Coney Day! Celebrate with 95 cent coneys at JCI Grill
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jurors to consider 4 options in trial of deadly fight outside Denny's
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Alleged serial exposer found in teal lace panties at park, police say
LeBron to H-Town? Rockets GM mum about landing superstar
Man accused of chopping off wife's arm during domestic dispute
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Protest targets proposed Houston immigration detention center
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Woman selling 30 years' worth of hoarded items in garage sale
Katy home up for sale at $1, with a catch
What you need to know about fireworks laws
More News