SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

OFFICER INJURED: What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe High School shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
At least 10 people have been killed and 13 others injured after a shooting at Santa Fe High School.

One of those victims included retired Houston Police Department officer and current Santa Fe ISD PD officer John Barnes.

HPD Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi confirmed to ABC News that Barnes was shot in the arm. He underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

Barnes, 49, started his career with HPD in May 1995 and retired in January of this year, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

"John is known for his tireless work in Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children task force," Acevedo tweeted.

Acevedo also visited Barnes' family Friday afternoon at UTMB Galveston.

"John is hanging in there and the family is very hopeful," Acevedo tweeted.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News