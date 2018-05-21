ABC13 & YOU

Hope Farms sowing seeds of change in Sunnyside

Hope Farms is feeding the Sunnyside community while helping veterans find new purpose (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
In the middle of one of Houston's biggest food deserts lies an oasis.

Hope Farms is a seven-acre plot of land that's being used to grow fresh fruits and vegetables for the Sunnyside community, where grocery stores are hard to find.

Not only is Hope Farms helping families get better access to healthy food, it is also giving military veterans new purpose. Veterans are training to be farmers, a process that helps them heal and thrive.

For more information on Hope Farms, click here.
