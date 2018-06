EMBED >More News Videos People are lining up to donate blood for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

In the wake of the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School, many people are asking what they can do to help the victims who will be in need of blood.In Brazoria County, the sheriff's office will hold a blood drive Monday from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.The drive is happening inside the training room.If you're interested in attending or need more information, you can contact Lisa Carista at 979-864-2230 or email lisad@brazoria-county.com.You can make an appointment at giveblood.org/digitaldonor and enter sponsor code 6224. Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center also has donation locations across the area.