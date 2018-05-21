SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Dimitrios Pagourtzis: What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect

Dimitrios Pagourtzis appeared before a judge Friday in Galveston County, Shelley Childers reports.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities tell Eyewitness News that 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was the gunman in the deadly shooting that unfolded Friday morning inside Santa Fe High School, killing 10 people and injuring 13 more.

Pagourtzis was arrested, and authorities say he is a student at the high school. According to a probable cause affidavit, he told authorities that "he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told."

Two sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News that Pagourtzis studied previous mass shootings while planning his attack on Friday.
Documents shed light to moments after Santa Fe shooting.


SOCIAL MEDIA
His Facebook page also listed a possible interest in the United States Marines Corps, "starting in 2019." ABC News reached out to the Pentagon, and they said they do not have record of anyone with the last name Pagourtzis in Marine Corps.

Pagourtzis describes himself as an atheist for religious views, and "I hate politics" for political views. He also posted photos of himself, his gaming station setup, and t-shirts. He posted a photo on April 30, 2018 of a t-shirt that says "Born to Kill."

On the same day, he also posted a photo of a jacket with pins of various symbols (Communist party, Iron Cross, Rising Sun, baphomet, and Cthulhu).

13 Investigates: Inside the mind of a suspect

FOOTBALL

The Santa Fe Indians Freshman Football website lists a "Dimitrios Pagourtzis" with jersey #73, position DL with graduation year of 2019.

TEAMMATE: "He was very quiet and kept to himself"
Football teammate remembers shooting suspect. "He was very quiet and kept to himself."

CHURCH
Dimitrios Pagourtzis was known for being heavily involved in his church, St. John the Theologian in Webster.

"It is my understanding that the entire family is heavily involved in the church," said Nicholas Poehl, one of Pagourtzis' defense attorneys.

In fact, Pagourtzis is a member of Asperia Dance Troupe, part of the church's outreach program. He performed most recently at the Clear Lake Greek Festival, held every May as a fundraiser for the church.

The church has taken their Facebook page and website down. In addition, they have scrubbed all mention of the dance troupe from the website.

However, in Google archives, you can see Pagourtzis as a member of the dance troupe. Performance videos are also posted on YouTube and other social media sites.

"I know he was there Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and I didn't think anything of it at the time," said Chris Sokols, a fellow Greek who runs a Greek deli near the church.

Sokols say the Greek Orthodox community is small, and the Greek Festival was a chance to raise funds for the church.

"Having the Greek Festival, being around so many people, it's scary it could have happened there, could have affected my family personally," said Sokols.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis was a member of the dance troupe at St. John the Theologian in Webster.

WEAPONS USED
Authorities say Pagourtzis was armed with a shotgun and a .38 revolver that belonged to his father. They believe those weapons were legally owned by his father.

Journals, a computer and cell phone recovered during the investigation suggested that not only did Pagourtzis intend to carry out the shooting, but he planned to commit suicide afterward, authorities say. He did not attempt to kill himself, but instead, surrendered to police.

CHARGES
Pagourtzis has been booked into the Galveston County Jail on a charge of capital murder. He is being held without bond.

Due to his age, if convicted, Pagourtzis would not be eligible for the death penalty.

During their investigation, authorities obtained warrants to search two homes. They found various explosive devices in a home and vehicle, as well as on the school's campus.

They are urging the community to be on the lookout for suspicious items and to report anything unusual to 911.
