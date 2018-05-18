EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3491117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parent recall active shooter at Santa Fe High School

Bomb technicians were still at a home in Galveston County, about four miles away from the scene of the deadly shooting at the high school, where it's believed the Santa Fe High School suspect lived.Crime scene tape surrounds the house on Highway 6 near Westwood Drive. At one point, investigators could be seen running from the home. A perimeter is set up to keep everyone a safe distance back.We were told agents from the FBI and ATF, as well as Department of Public Safety troopers, were on scene.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one suspect is in custody and a second one is detained. According to law enforcement agencies, it appears the shooter is a student.