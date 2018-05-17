FOOD & DRINK

Becks Prime opens in Katy with expanded menu

By Hoodline
Hungry? Longtime area chain Becks Prime has opened a new location at 210 West Grand Pkwy. S. in Katy. The traditional American eatery specializes in burgers, sandwiches and steaks, and is the home of the best chicken sandwich in Houston, according to the Houston Press.

Diners should bring an appetite for the expanded menu unique to the new space, which includes a full bar and adult milkshakes. The Katy location also serves its signature cooked-to-order burgers -- like the California Burger with Swiss cheese and guacamole, and the Bill's Burger with sauteed onion, sliced cheddar, bacon, jalapeno and house Prime Sauce.

The fresh arrival has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

"The new Becks Prime in Katy is a great place to get a good burger. Their menu is larger than their Dairy Ashford location so you can find something for almost anyone," said Christopher B., who especially praised the fried pickles: "Most places ruin fried pickles with too much batter, but not here! Light, crispy batter covers the thin slivers of pickles."

"They gave my dog a bone and that was cool," Yelper Ron J. wrote, but echoed several other Yelpers by complaining of the price: "Two burgers and a side of rings was almost $26! Packed well, warm upon arrival at home... but not worth twice the price of Whataburger."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Becks Prime is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

