3 music events worth a spin in Houston this week

---
'90s hip-hop and R&B bike tour
Join 3rd Ward Tours to experience Houston and your favorite hip-hop and R&B throwback hits on two wheels. From the comfort of a brand-new Dutch bike, you'll stop at area hotspots and enjoy the sounds of your favorite '90s artists.
When: Friday, May 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: 3rd Ward Tours, 2301 Elgin St.
Admission: $11 for bring-your-own-bike tickets
Surain and crew at Stereo Live Houston
This Friday night, Stereo Live Houston has a full slate of performers on tap to help you start the weekend right. Headliner Surain, electronic dance DJ and co-founder of Something Wicked, Something Wonderful, Stereo Live and NightCulture, will be joined by rapper T.Wayne, DJ and producer Kaito, and other local artists.
When: Friday, May 18, 10 p.m.- Saturday, May 19, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free or $5 for express entry
Lost Frequencies at Cle
Belgian DJ Felix De Laet, better known as Lost Frequencies, spins poolside at Cle this Sunday afternoon.
The multi-platinum EDM artist rose to fame with his 2014 hit Are You With Me,' which hit the number one spot in 18 countries. He's impressed crowds at Tomorrowland Brasil, Lollapalooza Berlin, Coachella and other major festivals.
When: Sunday, May 20, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Cle, 2301 Main St.
Admission: $20
