Who doesn't like FREE stuff? Check out this list of free events going on this week.Sugar Land Town CenterEvery Friday9 a.m. and 10 a.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8 p.m.Hermann Park10 a.m.Discovery Green6 p.m.Market Square Park3 p.m.Houston Public Library12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.Discovery Green8:30 p.m.201 South Main St.6 p.m.1370 Southmore Blvd11 a.m. - 4 p.m.Discovery Green2 p.m. - 5 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:15 p.m.