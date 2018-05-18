FREE STUFF

Enjoy these free things this weekend without hurting your pockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Need something to do this weekend? Check out this Free Stuff Friday list. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like FREE stuff? Check out this list of free events going on this week.

Friday, May 18

Free Fitness Class
Sugar Land Town Center
Every Friday
9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Barber of Seville
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.

Children's Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m.

Here's Johnny Show
Discovery Green
6 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

Bayou Jamboree
Market Square Park
3 p.m.

Children's Book Celebration
Houston Public Library
12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Screen on Green: Jumanji
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m.

Tomball's Honky Tonk Chili Challenge
201 South Main St.
6 p.m.

4th Annual Asia Fest at Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

Dancin in the Street
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfree stufffree concertfreebie fridayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE STUFF
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Summer Solstice 2018: Freebies, deals and activities
McDonald's giving away new 'Frylus' for mess-free selfies
Come and get 'em: List of Astros 2018 game giveaways
Lyft offering free rides to patients battling cancer
More free stuff
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News