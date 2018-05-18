H-E-B adding more than 900 jobs in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for a job this summer, you're in luck. H-E-B is looking to fill 900 positions in the Houston area.
The Texas-based grocery chain currently has opening positions in store leadership and management, as well as part-time and entry-level jobs.
The company says eligible employees may receive benefits, employee discounts, paid time off, scholarship opportunities and more.
H-E-B recently increased minimum starting pay for baggers to $9.50/hour and checkers to $11.50/hour.