HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready for a traffic nightmare this weekend, and plan ahead for multiple closures along some of our major freeways.
SH-288
Southbound lanes shut down from Holly Hall to 610 and northbound lanes from Bellfort to 610, will be blocked off from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Detour to Almeda or Scott Street.
I-45 Gulf Freeway
Southbound lanes from Woodridge to the 610 South Loop and northbound lanes from US-59 Eastex Freeway to Walker, will be blocked from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
Follow signage for detour.
I-10 East
Eastbound lanes from Market Street/Uvalde to Dell Dale will be closed from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Detour to feeder or Highway 90.
US-290
Westbound lanes at Jones Road will be closed overnight from Saturday 8 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m.
Detour to Hempstead Highway as an alternate route.