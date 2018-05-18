Get ready for a traffic nightmare this weekend, and plan ahead for multiple closures along some of our major freeways.Southbound lanes shut down from Holly Hall to 610 and northbound lanes from Bellfort to 610, will be blocked off from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.Detour to Almeda or Scott Street.Southbound lanes from Woodridge to the 610 South Loop and northbound lanes from US-59 Eastex Freeway to Walker, will be blocked from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.Follow signage for detour.Eastbound lanes from Market Street/Uvalde to Dell Dale will be closed from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.Detour to feeder or Highway 90.Westbound lanes at Jones Road will be closed overnight from Saturday 8 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m.Detour to Hempstead Highway as an alternate route.