Police arrest masked man carrying fake gun at mall in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas PD arrest man with fake gun at mall (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Las Vegas police say officers have arrested a masked man at a mall, which had been evacuated after reports of a gunman. However, police say the gun appears to be a fake.

Metro Police Deputy Chief Chris Jones says no shots were fired at the Boulevard Mall and no injuries have been reported.

Jones says the department obtained a video of a person with a long gun Thursday and conducted several searches of the mall before finding the suspect.

Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mallgunslas vegasu.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News