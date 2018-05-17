3 burglary suspects wanted after breaking into Conroe home in broad daylight

Deputies say three burglary suspects are wanted for a break-in in Montgomery County.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say the hunt is on for two men and a woman seen on surveillance video breaking into a Montgomery County home.

The break-in happened in broad daylight Monday on Willis Waukegan Road in Conroe.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies say no one was home and the suspects used a crow bar to force open the front door.

A surveillance camera caught two men walking into the home, followed by a woman who goes upstairs.

Deputies tell us they believe the same three suspects are behind other burglaries in the area.
Related Topics:
burglarysurveillance videoConroe
