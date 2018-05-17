Four suspects have been arrested after investigators believe they broke into a home that was known for drug activity.Deputies were called to the home in the 9500 block of Thistle Trail on Wednesday. When deputies arrived, they arrested Brandon Mobley, Jonathan Marroquin and Jose Zetina.During the investigation, deputies learned that the suspects burglarized the home due to alleged drug activity. They recovered Xanax, LSD, marijuana and over $2,000 from the home.Draytona Meusborn was taken into custody at the home.Mobley, Zetina and Marroquin were charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Their bonds were set at $50,000.Meusborn was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000.