Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man at NW Houston convenience store

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim shot and killed during a shooting at a convenience store was not the intended target. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in northwest Houston has been arrested.

Brandon Venegas, 19, is charged in connection to the death of 45-year-old Jose De Jesus Garcia.

Houston police responded at about 5:02 p.m. Monday to a call of a reported shooting at the 4000 block of Hollister Street, near Clay Road at the T&T Food Mart.

A witness at the scene told police that one to two men walked up to the parking lot and opened fire.

Authorities believe a rifle was used in this incident.

De Jesus Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingshootinghomicideHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News