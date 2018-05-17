A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in northwest Houston has been arrested.Brandon Venegas, 19, is charged in connection to the death of 45-year-old Jose De Jesus Garcia.Houston police responded at about 5:02 p.m. Monday to a call of a reported shooting at the 4000 block of Hollister Street, near Clay Road at the T&T Food Mart.A witness at the scene told police that one to two men walked up to the parking lot and opened fire.Authorities believe a rifle was used in this incident.De Jesus Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.