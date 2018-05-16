Hungry for burgers? These 3 new Houston spots have you covered

Rodeo Goat
2105 Dallas St., Downtown
Photo: Jairo l./Yelp
If you're near Downtown, cruise over to the corner of Dallas and St. Emanuel streets and check out Rodeo Goat.
While the menu includes a robust drink menu, it also has inventive burgers and sides, including a number of vegetarian options to appease non-beef eaters.
As for creative burgers, be on look out for the Sugar Burger, which features candied bacon, grilled peaches, caramelized onions and jalapeno jam, and the Olivia Darling, which is made with kalamata olive tapenade, arugula salad and herb cheese spread. A popular vegetarian burger is the Neal Young, with comes stacked with a homemade veggie patty, beefsteak tomatoes and hydroponic sprouts.
Rodeo Goat's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 94 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way.
"Yummy burger," wrote Yelper Kenny S. "Try the Ranch Burger -- mmm -- onions, bacon, spinach and arugula. Good shakes."
Yelper Hope N. noted, "Had a very good time at Rodeo Goat. Service was fast and friendly. Ambiance was fun and cool. The menu has lots of burger options, so you're bound to find something you like."
Rodeo Goat is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Shake Shack
6205 Kirby Dr., Rice Village
Photo: Deborah o./Yelp
Shake Shack is a quickly expanding New-York based burger chain. It's new location in Rice Village features burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and frozen yogurt.
On the menu, prepare yourself for items like the SmokeShack, which has applewood-smoked bacon and cherry peppera, the ShackStack, which is a mushroom burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce, and of course, either the single or double "ShackBurger" with all of the fixings.
Yelp users are still warming up to Shake Shack, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 76 reviews on the site.
"I cant believe Shake Shack opened here in Rice Village," Yelper Nora C. exclaimed. "I came here twice already, and both experiences were good. The staff here is wonderful, and the service seems to be quick. Inside and outside are clean. I love the chicken burger, and I love their peanut butter milkshake."
Cindy S. added, "I've never had a bad burger at Shake Shack. My only beef (pun intended) with this place is that the portion sizes are small. Maybe it's the Texan in me, but I'm usually still hungry after eating a Shack Burger and fries."
Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Alfred's Burger House
723 Telephone Rd., Greater Eastwood
Photo: alfred's burger house/Yelp
Alfred's Burger House is another place to score burgers. The eatery specializes in fresh-ground steak burgers, deli sandwiches, salads and milkshakes.
Favorite menu items include the Mexican burger topped with ham, cheese, avocado and a fried egg, the grilled chicken burger stacked with bacon, American cheese and veggies, and the Philly cheeseburger piled high with grilled onions, peppers and provolone cheese.
Alfred's Burger House currently holds four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, indicating favorable attention.
"New contender in the Houston burger game," wrote Yelper Justin V. "Alfred's Burger House represents a burger haven somewhere between classic burger joints and new epicurean angled spots."
Yelper Aurelia S. added, "Best juiciest burger I've ever had. Crinkle fries were awesome too. If you've not yet been here, do yourself a favor and go!"
Alfred's Burger House is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!