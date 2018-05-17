CHILD SHOT

Paramedics call 3-year-old gunshot victim 'brave little trooper'

EMBED </>More Videos

Paramedics help 3-year-old shot at southwest Houston apartment complex (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 3-year-old who was shot during a gunfight at an apartment complex remains in critical condition at Texas Children's Hospital.

Sir Romeo Milam was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday night at the King's Row Apartments in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

His grandmother, who previously called on the mayor to help clean up the area, said her grandson is undergoing a second surgery today.

Two paramedics who worked to keep him alive call the boy a brave little trooper.

"Me and my partner, we hop in the back of the ambulance. I see a 3-year-old kid on a stretcher," said Joshua Carabajal, a paramedic and fire fighter with the City of Houston.

His partner, Daryll Walker, said the child stayed strong, even as chaos surrounded him.

"The little boy had a gunshot wound in the right upper quadrant. He was able to talk, he was able to follow simple commands, but he was critical."

It was a police officer who rushed Milam to the ambulance, once in the truck there was no family around.

The paramedics not only treated the child, but cared for him too.

"He was starting to decline, but we were continuously talking to him, saying 'hey, try to stay awake for us. Stay awake, stay awake,'" said Carabajal.

The trained professionals say they've seen many adults with gunshot wounds, and tell Eyewitness News the 3-year-old remained just as calm.

"He was a trooper," said Carabajal.

Upon hearing about the paramedics by her grandson's side, Loriann Milam said, "Thank you guys, too. God bless you, and everything that you touch."

Both paramedics say they hope to one day meet little Sir Romeo Milam.

Police are still looking for the public's help to find the shooter.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS to remain anonymous and leave a tip to bring justice for Milam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild shotsurgeryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SHOT
4-year-old hit by stray bullet, grandma's 911 call placed on hold
Community searching for answers month after 4-year-old was shot
Boy in critical condition after being shot in the head at a birthday party
NFL star Adrian Peterson leads peace walk in SE Houston
4-year-old hit by stray bullet undergoing 6th surgery
More child shot
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News