EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2231412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a closer look at everything that has happened since Josue Flores' brutal murder in 2016.

Josue Flores' death is among the most brutal child murders in recent Houston history.The 11-year-old boy died after someone stabbed him more than 20 times on May 17, 2016.Investigators said Josue was simply walking home from Marshall Middle School. The heartless killing remains one of the city's most notorious unsolved cases.About 50 people gathered Thursday afternoon to remember Josue. Students from his elementary school sang for the crowd. Those in attendance said they want to see an arrest soon."Please turn yourself in. It's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking. This is a little child," said Sonia Parker. "He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that. Please turn yourself in. We want justice for Josue."There is a cash reward for information in this case. You can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 713-222-8477.