New Indian spot Godavari opens its doors in Houston

New Indian spot opens up in Houston (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new Indian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The prolific chain restaurant, called Godavari, is debuting in Houston at 8092 Westheimer Rd.

According to its website, Godavari has the "biggest South Indian food menu in the USA," including a variety of dosa and a plethora of vegetarian entrees.

Godavari has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Shruthi K. wrote, "They served a wide variety of items and everything tasted good. We were expecting more of authentic Godavari style items in the buffet but it just had the regular South Indian food. Only unique thing was the variety of chutneys/pachadi they served during the buffet."

And Satheesh G. said, "Ordered Gongura mutton curry, garlic naan and Hyderabad roti. Mutton curry was tasty and spicy. Place is neat."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Godavari is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-3:30 p.m. and 5:30.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

