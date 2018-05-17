Katy mom charged after leaving 8-month-old inside hot vehicle

A 29-year-old mother has been charged after leaving her child inside a hot vehicle Wednesday in Katy.According to the Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable's Office, Ayesha Farooq left her 8-month-old child inside her unlocked vehicle with the car off and windows up.The car was parked in the lot of Hobby Lobby at Fry Road near the Grand Parkway.Officials said that a good Samaritan noticed the child inside the car and notified another customer who went inside to inform store employees.The good Samaritan told authorities that she believed the child was in the car for nearly 20 minutes.First responders were able to remove the baby, who was drenched in sweat, safely from the car.Farooq told investigators that she left a neighbor in the car with her child. Investigators said that was a lie.Farooq was arrested and charged with abandoning a child.The baby was released to her father.