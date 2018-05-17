IMPROPER RELATIONSHIP WITH STUDENT

Former Cy-Fair ISD teacher charged after claims he gave student drugs and STD

Former Cy-Fair ISD teacher charged after claims he gave student drugs and STD (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Cy-Fair middle school teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female high school student.

According to court documents, Justin Washington is charged with an improper relationship with a student, which is a felony.

Washington, 26, was a teacher at Hamilton Middle School when the alleged incident happened in September 2017.

Court documents show that the student involved went to Cypress Creek High School.

Authorities say the student told them that Washington also gave her an STD.

Washington told investigators that he and the high school student had a consensual relationship last fall.

Records also show that on April 2, 2018, a teacher at Cypress Creek reported to a Cy-Fair ISD police officer that her student said Washington gave her drugs and sexually assaulted her in the summer of 2017.

They allegedly had sex at a Palace Inn on 1960, a nearby La Quinta Inn, and also at Washington's apartment. Neighbors said they had no idea.

"I keep a very tight leash on my girls. He's lucky that it wasn't my child that he was in an inappropriate relationship with," one woman said.

Cy-Fair ISD said in a statement that they cooperated fully with law enforcement, and won't tolerate any compromise to student safety. Still, parents were shocked by the incident.

"That's crazy, I mean I can't believe people do that, to students. To children," one parent said. "I don't like it. The teachers are gross. They shouldn't be doing that, they're adults."

According to a Cy-Fair ISD spokesperson, Washington was immediately removed from the campus when the district learned of the allegations. He has since resigned.

The district told ABC13 the investigation into the claims led to Washington's arrest.

He is in custody. Washington is not allowed to contact the victim.

A judge set his bond at $10,000.

A former Cy-Fair teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

