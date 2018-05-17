$30 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Houston

ATTENTION!!! Did you buy a #LOTTERY ticket at the “All Season Food Store” yesterday? YOU MIGHT HAVE WON $30 MILLION!!! CHECK YOUR TICKET! #abc13 https://t.co/IlMezqfDU6 pic.twitter.com/LjGYX9KaKr — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 17, 2018

Check your lottery tickets carefully. One sold in the Houston area is worth $30 million!The Texas Lottery website says the $30 million ticket was sold at MJ's All Season Food Store on Lee near Greens Road in northeast Houston, not far from Bush Airport.According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the store is eligible for $300,000 for selling the winning ticket.The winner also opted for a cash option when he or she bought the ticket, meaning they will get $20.3 million.That ticket matched all 6 numbers drawn Wednesday night: 20-24-27-37-39-41The Lotto Texas jackpot hasn't been won since at least January.