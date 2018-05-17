PERSONAL FINANCE

$30 million Lottery Texas ticket sold in Houston

Check your tickets! A $30 million lotto ticket has been sold in the Houston area. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Check your lottery tickets carefully. One sold in the Houston area is worth $30 million!



The Texas Lottery website says the $30 million ticket was sold at MJ's All Season Food Store on Lee near Greens Road in northeast Houston, not far from Bush Airport.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the store is eligible for $300,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner also opted for a cash option when he or she bought the ticket, meaning they will get $20.3 million.
That ticket matched all 6 numbers drawn Wednesday night: 20-24-27-37-39-41

The Lotto Texas jackpot hasn't been won since at least January.

