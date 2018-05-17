STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Tips on how much to spend on a wedding gift

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has tips if you need to buy someone a wedding gift. (Shutterstock)

If you've been invited to a wedding, the gift giving part can be a bit tricky, especially when it comes to how much to spend.

Wedding planning website The Knot polled 15,000 brides and newly married women about the best price range.

Here's what they said.

For a co-worker, a distant relative or family friend, don't spend less than $50.

For a relative or friend, the range is between $75 to $100.

For a close relative or friend, expect to spend $100 - $150, at least.

Here's one more gift giving tip from The Knot.

Married couples who took the survey said their favorite gifts were the big ticket items.

If you want to make that wish come true, plan to go in on the big-ticket item with a group of friends.

Chances are it's an item the couple wouldn't be able to buy themselves.
