PETS & ANIMALS

Surprise guest: Gator hides out in family's driveway in Sugar Land

EMBED </>More Videos

A surprise guest showed up to a family's home in Sugar Land: an alligator. (KTRK)

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
This isn't the kind of surprise you want to find in your driveway.

A 7-foot alligator was tucked under a family's SUV in Sugar Land overnight, and it appeared that it didn't want to leave.

They called Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies who had to bring in reinforcements to wrangle the reptile.

"Gator Chris" Stephens with the Texas Gator Squad assisted, and after twisting, turning and thrashing from the gator, it was finally pulled from under the vehicle and released into the Brazos River.

Why did this one end up in someone's driveway? It was apparently on the prowl.

"They go up this time of year. Gators travel a lot at night, going from pond to pond, looking for girlfriends, food, setting up time for mating. That's all that they're doing," Stephens said.

The urge to take pictures of the gator or go near it may be tempting for some, but experts say that's the last thing you should do.

Authorities recommend calling wildlife experts to safely remove alligators.

WATCH: Raw video of gator's rescue and release back into the wild

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of alligator capture and release in Sugar Land

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatoranimal rescueSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News