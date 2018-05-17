SPORTS

Veteran NBA photographer on sidelines of Rockets-Warriors series

EMBED </>More Videos

Veteran NBA photographer is front row for Rockets-Warriors (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Andrew Bernstein is the NBA's longest tenured league photographer.

He has shot some of the biggest moments in NBA history, including 35 NBA Finals.

He has snapped pics of Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson - the original Twin Towers. He also photographed that legendary Rockets matchup with the Lakers.

He was also on the court on Monday when James Harden and Kevin Durant clashed in Game 1.

In the video above, Berstein explains why relationships are key, referencing his long-time kinship with Chris Paul.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAHouston RocketsphotographyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News