Veteran NBA photographer on sidelines of Rockets-Warriors series

Andrew Bernstein is the NBA's longest tenured league photographer.He has shot some of the biggest moments in NBA history, including 35 NBA Finals.He has snapped pics of Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson - the original Twin Towers. He also photographed that legendary Rockets matchup with the Lakers.He was also on the court on Monday when James Harden and Kevin Durant clashed in Game 1.In the video above, Berstein explains why relationships are key, referencing his long-time kinship with Chris Paul.