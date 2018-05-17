Meet ultimate Houston Rockets superfan 'John E. Rocket'

If you've been to a Rockets game over the past five years, you've probably met John E. Rocket.He's touted as the ultimate superfan that roams the Toyota Center and works to get the crowd excited.While the focus might be on his face, you can find Rockets gear just about everywhere. But there's more to the man behind the mask.John E. Rocket is John Ortega. He does more than dress his body for the Rockets. His garage is dedicated to his favorite team.The walls are filled with memorabilia, photos, and unique chains. When he ran out of space, he turned to his motorcycle and his truck, both covered in Rockets stickers."I just started with little car flags and just started making stuff up and I came up with this," he pointed out to his wares.While the fans seem to leave his Rockets obsession at home, Ortega has just one problem."I just wish I had a bigger space," he said.He might have to find it soon, especially if the Rockets finish with a championship."We get past Golden State, we're having another parade," Ortega confidently said.Ortega doesn't just go all out for the Rockets. He has outfits for the Texans and Astros as well.