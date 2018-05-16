SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston blasts past Golden State Warriors in Game 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets and Warriors are 1-1 after Houston wins Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston, we are going into Game 3 tied!

Rockets fans left the Toyota Center on Wednesday night hyped following a dominant 127 to 105 win against the Golden State Warriors.

The big story was all about running as one, and fans are excited.

"Oh, just the energy inside is amazing," one Rockets fan said.

"If it was 0-2, that's a big hole to get out of," another fan said.

The Rockets stayed on the attack and spread the ball around. Five different players ended up with double digits.

"Everybody was confident and the ball started moving," said Clint Capela. "And we started playing with confidence. This is what we're looking for."

"I think we reacted first and brought the fight to them," Trevor Ariza said.

"We just played with a little more thrust," Chris Paul added.

"Tonight we just didn't make enough plays to stop the momentum in this building," Warriors' Stephen Curry said.

Game 3 is Sunday night in Oakland and ABC13 will be there.

ARIZA: 'WE BROUGHT THE FIGHT TO THEM"
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Trevor Ariza speaks on the aggression the team brought.

"WE JUST DID IT BETTER, LONGER," D'ANTONI SAYS
EMBED More News Videos

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni says the key to the team's Game 2 victory was to "play the way we play."

Rockets beat Warriors 127-105 in Game 2
EMBED More News Videos

Scenes from Rockets-Warriors Game 2 in the Western Conference Finals.

CP3: SCHEMES DIDN'T CHANGE IN GAME 2
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Chris Paul talks about whether anything changed from the Game 1 loss.

TUCKER: FOCUS WAS ON DEFENSE
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, P.J. Tucker talks about whether a more concerted effort was made on the offensive end.



GORDON: DEFENSE DICTATED OUR GAME
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Eric Gordon talks about how the team got hot on the offensive end, thanks to their defensive efforts.

CP3: WE WANTED TO WIN GAME 2
EMBED More News Videos

After the Rockets' Game 2 win, Chris Paul speaks on whether they can relax at any point of this tough West finals.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballtoyota centeru.s. & worldGolden State WarriorsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News