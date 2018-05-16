CHILD SHOT

Neighbors on edge as suspects in 3-year-old Houston boy's shooting are still on the run

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors on edge after 3-year-old shot at apartments (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Neighbors in the King's Row Apartments have seen their share of violence.

Tuesday night was the final straw.

Maybe if it wasn't so many men over here that wasn't supposed to be over here then Kids wouldn't be getting shot," Shaquira Madden, a resident at the apartment said. "It's been so many drive-by's since I've been here."

"I've been out trying to find me somewhere else to stay," Demetrius Ellis said. "I can't do it no more. My kids are in the car just crying away... They're scared, they don't want to stay here anymore. They had to sleep under their beds last night, and that is very sad."

Sources say a brawl between gang members broke out in the courtyard. Then gunshots rang out.

"All we heard is gunshots going everywhere," a witness said. "I had to take all my kids and everybody jumped in the car and just leave out of here."

The Milam family was unfortunately not so lucky.

During the shootout, a stray bullet flew right inside their apartment, striking 3-year-old Sir Romeo in the stomach as he watched TV.

"The only time you see the manager is when it's time to collect rent," one resident said.

They're just hoping the crime is pushed out, and the police presence stays.

"It's probably for about three days. They do this all the time when somebody get shot, then they leave," a resident said.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild shotgun violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SHOT
4-year-old hit by stray bullet, grandma's 911 call placed on hold
Community searching for answers month after 4-year-old was shot
Boy in critical condition after being shot in the head at a birthday party
NFL star Adrian Peterson leads peace walk in SE Houston
4-year-old hit by stray bullet undergoing 6th surgery
More child shot
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News