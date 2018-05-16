A 61-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old girl and inappropriately touching her in Galveston.Police say the incident happened around 7:50 p.m. on May 15 in the 800 block of Avenue K.A witness told officers they saw the man get out of a Dodge Caravan and approach the child, who was alone on the sidewalk.The witness then reported that the man had a very short conversation with the child, during which he appeared to touch her inappropriately, and at this point, they both got into his van and drove off.The witness had taken a picture of the van with the license plate, and was able to show officers on scene, giving them a description of the suspect's vehicle.After a few minutes, police said the same witness called them again and said that the suspect had just dropped the child off where he picked her up and fled the area.A short time later, an officer with the UTMB Police Department located the vehicle in the 1100 block of 8th Street. Officers identified the man as 61-year-old John Moore.The little girl was found to be uninjured when she was dropped off. However, she was transported to the hospital for precautionary evaluation.Moore has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Indecency with a Child, each of which is carrying a $100,000 bond."Thanks to the vigilance of our community members and the swift actions of the Galveston Police Department, a possible predator is now behind bars," a spokesperson from Galveston PD said. "Unfortunately, this serves as a reminder to please talk to your children about the dangers of speaking to someone they don't know. We are so thankful this person is no longer a threat to our community and that our citizens are paying attention. Remember, if you see something, say something."