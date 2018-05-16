SELF-DEFENSE: Experts offer safety tips after 13-year-old says he was abducted after getting off bus

EMBED </>More Videos

After an alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old, Erica Simon has tips on how to keep your child safe. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old boy says he was abducted from a bus stop Monday afternoon, robbed and assaulted because of his race.

Michelle Lee, the victim's mother, called police when her 13-year-old son Zavion Parker never returned home from school.

The boy told authorities that five teenage boys approached him and forced him into a red truck with flames.

A witness driving down Wayside near the Northeast YMCA told authorities that she spotted the teen running with a torn shirt and no shoes.

Elite MMA says it is good for every child to know what to do if something similar were to happen.

Children as young as 4 years old can learn mixed martial arts at Elite MMA and carry those takeaways for a lifetime.

RELATED:13-year-old allegedly abducted and assaulted getting off school bus
EMBED More News Videos

A mother is shaken after her 13-year-old son was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted after getting off his school bus.



Eric Williams says he heard about what happened to Parker and said evil like that can strike anywhere, at anytime.

"You're going to see them coming with different attacks, punches, grabbing him from the back, and he'll be demonstrating different techniques you may be able to use to defend yourself," Williams said.

An investigation into the alleged abduction is still ongoing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingabductionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News