FEEL GOOD

Channelview High School kids return borrowed instruments given to them after tragic bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Channelview HS kids return borrowed instruments given to them after tragic bus crash (KTRK)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
After a devastating bus crash earlier this year, the Channelview High School band finished their contest season, and they did it with instruments loaned by other districts.

Those instruments were returned on Wednesday to Texas City, Goose Creek and Pasadena ISD.

Those districts stepped up to replace instruments destroyed in the crash on March 13.

RELATED: Bus driver killed in crash involving Channelview HS band in Alabama

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 Erica Simon is live in Alabama where a bus driver was killed carrying Channelview HS band students.


Channelview's band director says making music helped in their recovery, even as many students dealt with bruises and broken bones.

"My kids know that I'm very stoic and I'm very firm. But I teared up when I actually saw them in competition because of how hard they had worked. Not only to overcome their music, but to overcome their physical problems or their emotional problems," Channelview's band director said.

The Channelview High School band went on to earn sweepstakes at the UIL contest.

RELATED: Nation sends prayers to Channelview High School students involved in bus crash
EMBED More News Videos

Band members from Channelview ISD injured in bus crash in AL

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfeel goodhigh schoolbus crashbandChannelview
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Boy asks police to help find lost stuffed animal, RI troopers respond
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
This Day in History: Sally Ride breaks barriers
Nurse helps terminally ill man meet newborn great-granddaughter
Leap for joy! Bear jumps with boy at Nashville Zoo
More feel good
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News