Lord + Taylor now selling on Walmart's website

Discount store Walmart is trying to reach more affluent customers by offering new, upscale products.

Walmart is launching a Lord + Taylor store on its website.

The store launches in a few weeks and will feature more than 125 brands, like Lord + Taylor, Lucky Brand, Vince Camuto, and Tommy Bahama.

Lord + Taylor calls the partnership pivotal for the company.

Walmart has been expanding its online shopping to compete with Amazon.
