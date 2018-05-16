SOCIETY

Cheesecake Factory fires 2 workers in 'Make America Great Again' hat incident

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cheesecake Factory says two workers accused of making disparaging remarks against a customer are no longer with the company. The employees reportedly verbally attacked an African-American man for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

MIAMI, Florida --
The Cheesecake Factory says two workers accused of making disparaging remarks against a customer are no longer with the company. The employees reportedly verbally attacked an African-American man for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

The Cheesecake Factory issued a statement on Twitter saying, "All guests should always feel welcome in our restaurants. The recent incident in one of our Miami restaurants fell short of our standards, and we apologize to the guest and his family. Two individuals are no longer employed by the company, and we are continuing to investigate."

EMBED More News Videos

The young woman who was pepper sprayed during an ABC7 News interview says she was targeted again before the protests were over.



Eugenior Joseph tells conservative news site the Daily Wire he was dining with his girlfriend's family on Mother's Day when a group of employees just started clapping and yelling at him because of his MAGA hat. One of the employees gave Joseph intimidating looks, clenching his fists and making hand gestures that appeared to indicate that he was ready to engage in a fistfight, according to the Daily Wire.

"We are very disappointed to learn that two staff members made disparaging remarks about Mr. Joseph's hat that made him and his family feel unwelcome," said the restaurant in a statement.

EMBED More News Videos

One Peninsula high school student's support of Donald Trump may have made her a target.



The Cheesecake Factory says an investigation was launched in the incident. "Not all of the information reported by the media accurately portrays what occurred," said the Cheesecake Factory. The statement continues to say, "the situation may have been exacerbated by an all-staff meeting that took place during our shift change between our staff members working the lunch and dinner shifts, which may have been perceived as a crowd gathering near the guests' tables."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycheesecakedonald trumpPresident Donald Trumprestaurantcustomeremploymentu.s. & worldpoliticsinvestigationFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News