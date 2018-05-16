HOTEL

Iconic Galleria-area hotel reveals massive $30 million renovation and reopening date

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic Galleria-area hotel reveals massive $30 million renovation and reopening date (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
An old-guard Galleria-area landmark is getting a fresh new look. Tragically hard-hit by Hurricane Harvey and currently closed, the Omni Houston Hotel is undergoing a $30 million renovation, and is set to reopen just in time for the holidays on Nov. 1, 2018.

Guests can expect a revitalized look that includes leathers, bronze, brass, and lush greens, one that pays homage to local areas - and according to a hotel statement, a "modern Texas." A moss wall in the lobby harks to nearby Memorial Park, with natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, and open communal spaces creating a sense of "bringing the outdoors inside."

The evolution of the 378-room hotel continues throughout various common spaces, including a high-end retail venue, coffee and wine bar, and whiskey room that is said to pay homage to Houston's history. The dining outlet has been re-concepted, and is meant to to encourage guests to gather and socialize around the curved shaped bar.

Read more from CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshotelhurricane harveywater damagestorm damageculturemapHouston
HOTEL
Hard Rock installs giant guitar with giant mistake
Mom records what she calls racist encounter with man at hotel pool
The Post Oak Hotel offering $25,000 Father's Day present
Vegas police release body cam footage from mass shooting
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
More hotel
BUSINESS
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019
Walgreens to replace GE on the Dow
Disney making $70.3B counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News