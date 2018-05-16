Suspect in custody after leading police on high-speed chase in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect in custody after leading police on chase in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Wednesday in west Houston.

According to Houston police, officers were chasing a suspect in a possible stolen truck. The chase started around 2:55 p.m. near 11200 West Greens Road.

Police were able to capture the suspect on Briar Forest Drive.
No other details have been released.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News