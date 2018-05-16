SPORTS

'We stand together' Houston mayor gives pep talk to Rockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sends message to Houston Rockets ahead of Game 2 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets are probably used to hearing talks on the sideline from head coach Mike D'Antoni, but this time the words of wisdom are coming from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

After a series opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, the mayor decided to send a message to the squad to get them pumped for Game 2 Wednesday night.

With a bright blue sky and City Hall behind him, Mayor Turner reminded the Rockets how Houstonians rallied behind them even as many continued to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The mayor also reminded them of another Houston team that's been making the city proud.

"The Astros carried us on the field and in their hearts. Now you, the Houston Rockets, you carry us on the court and on your shoulders," the mayor said. "Harvey made us stronger and your winning reminds us all that Houston is a city of champions."

Mayor Turner added that this is the Rockets season to go all the way and left them with some final words to live by - at least on the court.

"Now, go out and win!" He exclaimed. Guys, you heard him!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba playoffssylvester turnerGolden State WarriorsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News