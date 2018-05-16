The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman who allegedly stole more than $200,000 from a youth hockey league.While budgeting for the league, the president of the Interscholastic Hockey League for teens 13-18 years of age noticed discrepancies. He told deputies that he confronted Michele Bernier, the team's treasurer.He said Bernier reportedly admitted withdrawing money from the league's bank account since she became treasurer in 2013.Bernier allegedly said she took the funds because of her family's financial hardship.League officials determined that since Bernier became the league treasurer she had stolen $223,327.The club's president told detectives that Bernier, who had hired an attorney, offered to pay back $45,000 as restitution, but the league rejected the offer."I cannot imagine why anyone would steal money being used to support a youth group," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "For five years, she pocketed almost a quarter of a million dollars while the kids in the hockey league went without. Shame, shame."