Girl critically injured in head-on crash blamed on distracted driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say distracted driving is to blame for a head-on collision that critically injured an 8-year-old girl.

The girl was in the backseat of her mother's minivan when she hit the windshield after the impact of the crash.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Rayford.

Constable Mark Herman says a distracted driver in an SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting the minivan.

The girl was apparently not wearing her seat belt.

She suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital by Life Flight.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

It's not yet known what charges may be filed.
