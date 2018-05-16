HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities say distracted driving is to blame for a head-on collision that critically injured an 8-year-old girl.
The girl was in the backseat of her mother's minivan when she hit the windshield after the impact of the crash.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Rayford.
Constable Mark Herman says a distracted driver in an SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting the minivan.
The girl was apparently not wearing her seat belt.
She suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital by Life Flight.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals by ambulance.
It's not yet known what charges may be filed.