HEALTH & FITNESS

Color your world! How different hues affect your mood

EMBED </>More Videos

How the color you wear can affect your mood.

By
If you're feeling angry or anxious, you may want to add some color to your life.

A designer revealed to CNN.com that certain colors can affect the way you feel.

Pink

Although the color is usually associated with girls or women, we're starting to see more men and boys feeling comfortable wearing it. One expert on gender colors says wearing pink could quiet your inner anger.

Orange

This color can be comforting and linked to things such as a glowing fireplace or a beautiful sunrise or sunset.

Yellow

This is often associated with sunshine, warmth and happiness. In fact, some color specialists say wearing yellow can instantly improve your mood.

Green

Green can keep you calm. How? Some doctors believe green relaxes the retina and thus, calms our nerves.

Red

Red has a powerful effect on our brains.

Doctors say it can make you stronger, more alert, more competitive and more attractive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhappiness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News