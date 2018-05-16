Couple 'adopts' frozen 14-year-old embryo

BELLEVUE, Nebraska --A Nebraska couple jokingly says their daughter "is 2 going on 14."
David and Jenny Hancock wanted to make their fertility struggles public, in order to help other couples who want to have a family.
"It wasn't until a year into marriage we found out we couldn't have children. Adoption was always something we wanted to pursue," Jenny Hancock said to KETV.
Their 2-year-old daughter Kate came from an embryo that had been frozen for 14 years at minus 321 degrees.
The embryo was adopted through a non-profit, Christian-based, embryo donation center.
Embryos such as the one the Hancocks adopted come from donors who may have stored them, but later decided to turn them over for adoption.