Woman grabs AK-47 from home invaders and fights back

EMBED </>More Videos

Turning the tables on the alleged bad guys, a woman in Florida grabs the AK-47 from home invaders to fight them off. (KTRK)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida --
It was a split-second decision that made one Florida woman a defender rather than victim. She grabbed the AK-47 from the men breaking into her apartment on Saturday.

"Hey, it's either my life or I'm going to fight for it, so I fought," the woman said to WFTV.

The woman, who was identified only by a nickname of "Trigger," was unarmed at the time. She struggled with the two men as they wrestled over the gun. The woman got the upper hand in the end.

Body cam video from police shows the takedown of the suspects, Angel Delgado Santiago, 30 and Jorge Montanez, 17.

Two other people were home at the time of the incident, including the woman's 13-year-old son.

"Trigger" said she was probably targeted because of her gun collection.

Only one shot was fired and no one was hurt during the incident.

"Trigger" said, "They just didn't know I was going to fight back. That's what they didn't know."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgunshome invasionFlorida
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News