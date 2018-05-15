SOCIETY

Residents hold vigil to remember Houston Councilman Larry Green

On Tuesday, residents in Green's district came together to remember the Houston councilman (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For the first time, the family of late Houston council member Larry Green is speaking out.

On Tuesday, residents in Green's district came together to remember the Houston councilman, who was found dead in his home back in March.

Green's death would later be ruled as an accident.

During the vigil, Green's brother, David Green, thanked not only the crowd but also the person who will be taking his brother's seat, Martha Castex-Tatum.

"I'm just happy and honored that you guys came out today," said David. "I'd also like to wish Martha congratulations on her victory and that she continue the legacy that my little brother left for her."

Green's vigil was held a day ahead of what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Residents are encouraged to perform random acts of kindness and civil engagement in his honor.
