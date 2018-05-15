Sugar, spice and everything nice: Check out these 4 new Houston dessert spots

Bouchee Patisserie
1600 West Loop South, Galleria
Located in the lobby of the Post Oak Hotel, Bouchee Patisserie offers "extravagant Parisian-inspired indulgences" in the Galleria/Uptown neighborhood, per its website.
In addition to a wide range of pastries -- including macarons and custom cakes -- Bouchee Patisserie offers gelato and specialty coffee drinks.
Yelp users have responded positively to Bouchee Patisserie, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Risto K. wrote, "Las Vegas style has arrived to the Houston's Galleria area. Bouchee Patisserie reminds me of the stylish coffee shops in Bellagio or Wynn Las Vegas. Opulent offerings of pastries, cakes, ice cream and gelato along with fantastic presentation will tempt even the most restrained person."
Robyn S. noted, "We ordered the almond croissant, peach danish, cafe mocha and an Americano. The pastries are made in-house every morning and we savored each bite. The coffee was rich and delicious, the service was quick and very friendly and the ambience was light and beautiful."
Bouchee Patisserie is open from 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Aqua S
9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite D232, Chinatown
Over in Dun Huang Plaza in Chinatown, Aqua S offers Instagram-friendly ice cream and frozen yogurt. The Sydney-based chain has locations all over the world, and offers a variety of specialty soft serve flavors such as sea salt, lychee and red bean.
Customers can also customize their selection with fun toppings that include cotton candy, sweet popcorn and toasted marshmallow.
With a four-star rating out of 140 reviews on Yelp, Aqua S has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jasmine W. wrote, "Some of the best soft serve I've had! And massive portions too. We tried the sea salt soft serve. I would describe it as a creamy milky flavor with a hint of salt to it. I loved it and it wasn't too sweet!"
Vu N. noted, "They offer many flavors such as Belgian chocolate, sea salt, durian and matcha, just to name a few. You can add toppings such as cotton candy, nuts, crushed candy, etc. The texture was just how I remembered it as a kid from the ice cream truck!"
Aqua S is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
La Sicilia
515 Westheimer Road, Suite C, Montrose
La Sicilia is a new Italian bakery and cafe from pastry chef Diego Chiarello, who immigrated to New York City from his native Sicily in 2002. After making his way to Houston, Chiarello "decided to share the love of his craft and the love of his culture and homeland by opening La Sicilia," the business says on its website.
The bakery offers a wide range of Sicilian treats, including Italian cookies, cannoli filled with tiramisu cream and raspberry almond croissants. It also serves heartier fare for breakfast and lunch, with dishes like avocado toast croissant served with burrata cheese and meatballs Parmgiana with marinara sauce and crostini.
La Sicilia currently holds 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive feedback.
Yelper Ly N., who was one of the first users to visit La Sicilia on May 7, wrote, "This is my new favorite Italian bakery. The tiramisu cream-filled cannoli (pick your own filling cannoli) is to die for! I love coffee and madeleines, so I naturally loved the espresso madeleines. I purchased the banana nut granola and it was the best I've ever had."
Ari L. noted, "Best bakery in Houston. Went at 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday and the doughnuts were still warm. Also bought a latte and a raisin pastry. Prices are on par for the portion size."
La Sicilia is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Tres Amigos
10064 Long Point Road, Spring Branch West
Tres Amigos is a new Mexican bakery that offers more than 150 kinds of bread and pastries. Look for specialized Mexican treats such as tres leches cake, bolillos filled with cream cheese and jalapenos and cupcakes with cartoon characters.
It also offers custom cakes for events and occasions.
Yelp users are excited about Tres Amigos, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Samantha C. wrote, "I had a birthday cake made here for my mom's birthday and it was absolutely perfect! Not only did it look pretty but it was so delicious. The baker was so nice and did exactly what we asked."
Stacey H. noted, "The bollilos with cream cheese and jalapenos are simply delicious. I brought a bunch to work and everyone loved them. The other pastries are great as well. The staff is very friendly and helpful. I will most definitely be back!"
Tres Amigos is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.