EMBED >More News Videos Walmart is testing a new service that lets a delivery person walk into your home when you're not there to drop off packages.

Walmart rolled out Tuesday their online grocery delivery service in Houston.The retailer is expanding its service to Sugar Land, Katy, Tomball, Spring, Pearland and Missouri City.This new service will make Houston the 10th metro area nationwide to receive the service.Walmart also offers same day delivery, not to your car, but your doorstep.