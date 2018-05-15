FOOD & DRINK

Hot Heights development seeks restaurant to cultivate 'sunken garden'

Heights could be home to sunken garden restaurant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
By any measure, Yale Street is becoming a hot destination in the Heights. Over the past couple of years, the addition of the Heights Mercantile mixed-use development and new bars like Eight Row Flint and Better Luck Tomorrow have transformed the sleepy stretch from I-10 to 11th Street into a major culinary destination.

Now, a veteran real estate developer thinks his new property will be the next phase in Yale Street's evolution, and he's looking for the right tenant to bring the Heights its next dining destination.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

